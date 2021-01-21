INAUGURATION 2021Joe Biden Sworn In As 46th US President
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMMaury
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Frederick, Frederick County, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Missing person, Missing Teen, Talkers

FREDERICK, MD. (WJZ) — Frederick Police are investigating a missing persons case for a 15-year-old girl.

Ester Joana Clemente was last seen at 2:30 p.m. in the area of Belford Ct. in Frederick on January 15.

Police do not believe there is any foul play involved.

The Frederick Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact them 24/7 at 301-600-2102. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact the department’s tip lines:

  • voicemail at 301-600-TIPS (8477),
  • text message at 240-674-TIPS (8477),
  • email at fpdcrimetip@frederickmdpolice.org.

Detective Radtke is investigating; he can be reached at 240-549-4579.

CBS Baltimore Staff