FREDERICK, MD. (WJZ) — Frederick Police are investigating a missing persons case for a 15-year-old girl.
Ester Joana Clemente was last seen at 2:30 p.m. in the area of Belford Ct. in Frederick on January 15.
Police do not believe there is any foul play involved.
The Frederick Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact them 24/7 at 301-600-2102. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact the department’s tip lines:
- voicemail at 301-600-TIPS (8477),
- text message at 240-674-TIPS (8477),
- email at fpdcrimetip@frederickmdpolice.org.
Detective Radtke is investigating; he can be reached at 240-549-4579.