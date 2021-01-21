BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a 16-year-old boy was injured in a shooting in northeast Baltimore on Thursday night.
Police were called at around 10 p.m. to the 1400 block of Kitmore Road for a reported shooting.
When officers arrived, they found a 16-year-old boy who had been shot in the right shoulder.
The victim was taken to an area hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.
Northeast District detectives are investigating this incident and are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2444 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.