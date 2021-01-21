BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 22-year-old man was arrested Thursday on attempted murder charges, according to Baltimore City Police.
Kion Henry, of the 5600 block of Pioneer Drive, was charged with first-degree attempted murder, police said.
Police were called just before 3 p.m. on January 9 to the 5600 block of Purdue Avenue for a report of a shooting.
Officers learned a 28-year-old man was shot when a black vehicle drove into the block and opened fire.
The victim was taken to an area hospital where he was treated.
Currently, Henry is waiting to see a court commissioner, police said.