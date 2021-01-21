BALTIMORE (WJZ) — January is National Blood Donor Month and the American Red Cross says the need for blood is now even greater during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Blood donors are out in full force this January, giving back to their community during a time when so many are in need.

“People are looking for ways, especially during this time of the pandemic, that they can give back that they can do something, they can make a difference and this is a way that you can make a difference,” Misty Bruce, Executive Director for Central Maryland American Red Cross, said.

The Red Cross needs to collect about 14,000 units of blood every day to support hospitals and their patients, including those suffering from COVID-19.

That’s why they’re pushing to get people to donate, and now, there’s an extra incentive that they’re offering across the Baltimore-area through a partnership with Dunkin’.

It’s called A Pint for a Pound.

“Once you give a pint of blood to the Red Cross you’ll get a voucher for a free pound of coffee which is redeemable at any of our Dunkin’ locations in the Baltimore-area,” John Lunsmann, Operations Manager at Dunkin’, said.

It’s now the seventh year that Dunkin’ Baltimore and the Red Cross have worked together to encourage people to donate. This year, they’re giving out 10,000 vouchers for coffee.

“There aren’t many times in our lives when we’re presented with the opportunity to save another life, to truly be a hero, a saving force in your community. This is the opportunity to do that,” Bruce said.

Betsy McCaul gave blood at the Mount Hope Blood Donation Center as a way to give back after donors helped her son out when he had leukemia and needed blood transfusions.

“It’s a small way I can payback for the generous people who donated while he was sick,” McCaul said.

You can get free coffee from now until the end of the month by going to any Red Cross donor site in the Baltimore-area.

Sign up at redcrossblood.org.

