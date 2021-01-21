BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Bernie Sanders is once again a meme.

The day he showed up to the inauguration of Joe Biden, he was seen in a functional winter jacket and big, comfy mittens.

Some people commented on his comfortable look in contrast to the designer outfits donned by many celebrities and politicians who showed up to the socially-distanced ceremony.

The internet, particularly Twitter, began sharing photoshopped images of the senator. He is seen inserted into locations around the world, movie scenes and other memes.

Bernie Sanders guarding a monolith. pic.twitter.com/5rVjUWXZfy — KeanoTheDog (@judgeyourself99) January 21, 2021

you better hold on tight spider monkey pic.twitter.com/cThUKuy6YJ — self-identified emo (@ThyArtIsMemes) January 21, 2021

The original photograph for the meme, snapped by Getty photographer Brendan Smialowski, shows Sanders sitting with his legs crossed, his arms folded on his lap. His expression is difficult to read, as his face if mostly covered by a mask. He looks bored and cold. One might say he is the typical onlooker at a child’s sporting event.

Baltimore got in on the fun fast and there is no limit to where Bernie can go in this city.

Here is he casually sitting outside the popular Pickles Pub bar patiently waiting for Opening Day!

Hey @PicklesPubBMore Uncle Bernie is wanting everyone to know he’s patiently waiting and ready for Opening Day!!! pic.twitter.com/1wY6Kmxftp — BMORE Around Town (@BMOREAroundTown) January 21, 2021

Another, also created by BMORE Around Town, has Bernie waiting to tailgate for the Ravens. He’s already ready for the next season!

Uncle Bernie is awaiting patiently for our #PurpleTailgate at #StadiumSquare to kick back into gear! Who else is hoping to make some tailgate memories here in 2021? 😈😈😈 pic.twitter.com/rPCwIIVjv1 — BMORE Around Town (@BMOREAroundTown) January 21, 2021

Here he is posted up on the sidelines as Lamar Jackson makes another catch!

One was a COVID-19 related meme featuring Sanders sitting outside of Hampden bar Frazier’s On the Avenue. It was created by local jewelry and art maker Juliet Ames.

Bernie waiting for Baltimore bars to open back up. pic.twitter.com/U34mTWrnp5 — Juliet Ames (@thebrokenplate) January 21, 2021

She also put out one for the Salt Box, a nod to the salt boxes seen around the city.

Another one circulating around Twitter was a “The Wire” reference that was seen from several different accounts.

“The king stay the king” pic.twitter.com/agwjojCOB8 — Double L must Rock The Bells (@LoveThePuck) January 21, 2021

The Baltimore County Public Library is patiently waiting for your book returns!

The Bowie Baysox had him right at home plate.

And of course, a shot of the classic Baltimore “Greatest City in America” bench.

Bernie on a Baltimore bench. pic.twitter.com/fMwqjbyghs — Meg Fairfax Fielding (@PigtownDesign) January 21, 2021

The Maryland pizza chain Ledo Pizza came up with its own spin on the meme.

Waiting for my pizza like: pic.twitter.com/6KOxu8Z08F — Ledo Pizza (@LedoPizza) January 20, 2021

Creative Alliance, a Baltimore organization that works to support area artists, inserted Sanders into this typographic structure in the Highlandtown neighborhood.

He defended his fashion choices to CBS This Morning’s Gayle King later Wednesday.

“In Vermont, we know something about the cold, and we’re not so concerned about good fashion,” he said. “We want to keep warm, and that’s what I did today.”

Send us your favorite Bernie meme from the inauguration that ties into Baltimore, we want to see it!