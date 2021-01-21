ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WJZ) — The Ravens playoff road ended in Buffalo against a Bills team that ramped up its passing game when they traded for wide receiver Stefon Diggs.
It’s a move that has Ravens fans wondering: When is Baltimore going to get a guy like that to help star quarterback Lamar Jackson?
The Ravens, and a number of other teams, missed on Diggs five years ago when he came out of the University of Maryland and was drafted in the 5th Round of the NFL Draft by the Minnesota Vikings, who traded him to Buffalo this year.
Diggs’ first season with the Bills saw him lead the league in receiving yards and he shined in the playoff win over the Ravens, building momentum heading into the AFC Championship game.
“My confidence comes more from a preparation standpoint,” Diggs said. “My confidence comes from the work that I put in.”
You can see the AFC Championship game right here on WJZ. Kickoff is slated for 6:40 p.m.