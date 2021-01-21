HALETHORPE, MD. (WJZ) — The Guinness Open Gate Brewery is kicking off its free movie night series Thursday with a screening of The Great Debaters.
The series will be shown in the brewery’s heated tent with first-come, first-served seating that will include snacks and beer.
The rest of the movie series is as shown below:
- Thursday, January 28: Love & Basketball
- Thursday, February 4: Groundhog Day
- Thursday, February 11: You’ve Got Mail
Guests have to wear masks to get in and when they move around the space or stand in line for food and the restroom. They will not be required at tables.
Learn more on the brewery’s safety precautions here.