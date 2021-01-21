BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Jimmy’s Famous Seafood has reached its $200,000 goal to help struggling restaurants amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Putting our money where our heart is, @marcuslemonis! Mission achieved (for now)! Have any more challenges for us, sir? https://t.co/hi08a0OdM1 pic.twitter.com/niIniescJh
— Dave’s Famous Seafood (@JimmysSeafood) January 21, 2021
What started as an effort to raise money for a few Baltimore bars has ballooned into a rescue effort for dozens of struggling bars and restaurants.
CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:
- TIMELINE: Coronavirus In Maryland, Tracking The Spread
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
- Latest CDC Guidelines
If your city bar or restaurant wishes to apply for funds, send your video submission to this email.