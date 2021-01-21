$731.1M And $2M Winning Powerball Tickets Sold In MarylandThere has been a jackpot winner in the $730 million Powerball, the first to get the top prize in months.

First Four African Penguin Chicks Named After Gemstones This year's breeding class of African penguins at the Maryland Zoo will be named after gemstones.

More Than $160K Raised For Baltimore Restaurants By Jimmy's Famous Seafood In Less Than 48 HoursJimmy's Famous Seafood has started a fund to help struggling restaurants amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and more than $160,000 has been raised in less than 48 hours.

'Anything Is Possible': Former Ravens WR Torrey Smith's Daughter Showcases Historic Moment Vice President Kamala Harris Sworn InFormer Ravens wide receiver Torrey Smith's daughter's pose in front of a TV screen with Vice President Kamala Harris being sworn in captures the historic moment of Harris' vice presidency.

'You Cannot Survive On Carryout Only': Jimmy's Famous Seafood Starts Fund To Help Struggling Restaurants Amid PandemicIt’s been weeks with no end in sight to the dining ban across Baltimore, but there’s help on the way for struggling restaurants thanks to Jimmy's Famous Seafood.

Baltimore Community Fridge Serves Greenmount West NeighborhoodFood pantries have played a vital role during the pandemic making sure people have access to basic needs, but now there’s a new initiative looking to provide the necessities to people here in Baltimore.