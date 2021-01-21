COVID IN MD:Hospitalizations Down, ICU Beds Up
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Despite the Baltimore Ravens suffering a season-ending loss to the Buffalo Bills last weekend, Marylanders would rather see the Bills win during this weekend’s AFC Championship game than the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

CBS Sports HQ shared a map on Twitter showing each state’s conference championship rooting interest based on Twitter data and hashtags. On that map, 22 states, including Maryland and the rest of the mid-Atlantic region, are cheering for the Bills.

The Bills’ opponents, the Kansas City Chiefs, have ten states rooting for them.

Perhaps helping swing the pendulum in Buffalo’s favor in Maryland was Bills fans’ donations to Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson’s favorite charity, Blessings in a Backpack, after Jackson left the divisional round game due to a concussion.

Nikki Grizzle with the Kentucky-based non-profit called the move “the ultimate example of sportsmanship.”

Watch the AFC Championship game Sunday at 6:40 p.m. on WJZ. WJZ is also your home for Super Bowl 55.

