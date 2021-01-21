WASHINGTON (WJZ) — “Consider this a job offer!”

With those words, Morgan State University President David Wilson hoped to get poet Amanda Gorman to join his staff.

Gorman, 22, was the youngest ever inaugural poet when she captured the nation’s attention at President Joe Biden’s inauguration on Wednesday, CBS News reported.

After performing her original work, “The Hill We Climb,” she was met with applause in person and praise online, including from big names like Oprah and “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda. At one point, Twitter registered 24,000 mentions in a single hour.

I have never been prouder to see another young woman rise! Brava Brava, @TheAmandaGorman! Maya Angelou is cheering—and so am I. pic.twitter.com/I5HLE0qbPs — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) January 20, 2021

The performance gripped Wilson and led him to offer her a job as a poet-in-residence.

⁦@TheAmandaGorman. ⁩ Ms. Gorman, I need you as our Poet-in-Residence at the National Treasure, ⁦@MorganStateU⁩ Outstanding!!!!! Consider this a job offer! pic.twitter.com/jJ8tJ6oPvn — David Wilson (@morganpres) January 20, 2021

“At that point, I said, I need to have her at Morgan because she would just connect with so well with the incredible culture that we have here on campus,” Wilson told WJZ Thursday.

Gorman told “CBS This Morning” what it was like when she got the call to be among the performers at the inauguration.

“I was sitting on it for a really long time, even kind of nervous about telling my mom because I knew she would want to shout it from the rooftops because it was just such an amazing opportunity,” she said.

Wilson said he has not yet heard from Gorman.

This story was originally published on January 20, 2021.