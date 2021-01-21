ANNAPOLIS (WJZ/AP) — Over 41,000 Marylanders filed for unemployment in the last week, according to the Maryland Department of Labor Division and Unemployment Insurance.
It’s the highest amount of state residents filing since the New Year.
The U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday that 900,000 Americans filed for unemployment benefits for the first time. That was reported on a seasonally adjusted basis. The number is slightly down slightly, though experts said it shows no real improvement.
In the meantime, jobless claims for those currently on unemployment also remains high, with 4.1 million people filing for aid.
Check out the county-by-county breakdown below:
|MARYLAND DEPARTMENT OF LABOR DIVISION OF UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE
TOTAL CLAIMS FILED BY COUNTY
Week Ending – January 16, 2021
|Claim Filed By:
|Regular UI
|PUA (New)
|PUA (Reclassified)*
|PEUC Claims
|Allegany
|303
|82
|0
|24
|Anne Arundel
|1,854
|425
|18
|221
|Baltimore City
|2,801
|787
|29
|413
|Baltimore County
|4,773
|1,456
|41
|445
|Calvert
|307
|64
|1
|35
|Caroline
|222
|53
|3
|15
|Carroll
|472
|112
|2
|38
|Cecil
|404
|117
|5
|23
|Charles
|514
|170
|4
|67
|Dorchester
|309
|346
|3
|13
|Frederick
|784
|209
|9
|91
|Garrett
|139
|34
|0
|5
|Harford
|861
|240
|9
|72
|Howard
|952
|262
|9
|120
|Kent
|116
|33
|1
|8
|Montgomery
|3,182
|954
|26
|367
|Non – Maryland
|3,804
|2,037
|46
|220
|Prince George’s
|4,559
|1,908
|47
|380
|Queen Anne’s
|178
|35
|1
|13
|Somerset
|132
|31
|0
|13
|St. Mary’s
|369
|111
|3
|26
|Talbot
|169
|43
|1
|15
|Unknown
|29
|10
|0
|2
|Washington
|714
|171
|4
|58
|Wicomico
|540
|134
|5
|50
|Worcester
|431
|73
|7
|47
|Totals by Type:
|28,918
|9,897
|274
|2,781
|Total Regular UI Claims:
|28,918
|Total New PUA and PEUC Claims:
|12,678
|Total New UI Claims:
|41,596