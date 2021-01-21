COVID IN MD:Hospitalizations Down, ICU Beds Up
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS (WJZ/AP) — Over 41,000 Marylanders filed for unemployment in the last week, according to the Maryland Department of Labor Division and Unemployment Insurance.

It’s the highest amount of state residents filing since the New Year.

The U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday that 900,000 Americans filed for unemployment benefits for the first time. That was reported on a seasonally adjusted basis. The number is slightly down slightly, though experts said it shows no real improvement.

In the meantime, jobless claims for those currently on unemployment also remains high, with 4.1 million people filing for aid.

Check out the county-by-county breakdown below:

MARYLAND DEPARTMENT OF LABOR DIVISION OF UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE
TOTAL CLAIMS FILED BY COUNTY
Week Ending – January 16, 2021
Claim Filed By:  Regular UI PUA (New) PUA (Reclassified)* PEUC Claims
Allegany 303 82 0 24
Anne Arundel 1,854 425 18 221
Baltimore City 2,801 787 29 413
Baltimore County 4,773 1,456 41 445
Calvert 307 64 1 35
Caroline 222 53 3 15
Carroll 472 112 2 38
Cecil 404 117 5 23
Charles 514 170 4 67
Dorchester 309 346 3 13
Frederick 784 209 9 91
Garrett 139 34 0 5
Harford 861 240 9 72
Howard 952 262 9 120
Kent 116 33 1 8
Montgomery 3,182 954 26 367
Non – Maryland 3,804 2,037 46 220
Prince George’s 4,559 1,908 47 380
Queen Anne’s 178 35 1 13
Somerset 132 31 0 13
St. Mary’s 369 111 3 26
Talbot 169 43 1 15
Unknown 29 10 0 2
Washington 714 171 4 58
Wicomico 540 134 5 50
Worcester 431 73 7 47
Totals by Type: 28,918 9,897 274 2,781
Total Regular UI Claims: 28,918
Total New PUA and PEUC Claims: 12,678
Total New UI Claims: 41,596

CBS Baltimore Staff