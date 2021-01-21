BALTIMORE (WJZ) — For nearly 20 years, the New England Patriots were the team to beat and they annually stood between the Ravens and Super Bowl.
The Ravens got them a time or two. Now, the team on top is Kansas City, playing in the AFC Championship game Sunday for the third straight year.
The Ravens have played the Chiefs each of those three seasons and lost to them each time. Kansas City came to Baltimore in September and handed the Ravens a 34-20 defeat.
Related Coverage:
- Buffalo Bills Fans Donate To Lamar Jackson’s Favorite Charity After Ravens QB’s Concussion
- Ravens’ Season Ends With Lamar Jackson In Locker Room, 17-3 Loss To Bills In AFC Divisional Round
- Ravens’ Lamar Jackson Throws Costly First Career Interception Inside Red Zone In Loss To Bills
The Chiefs have signed star quarterback Patrick Mahomes to a 10-year contract, so he’s going to be around for a while.
As long as he’s there, the Chiefs could present a potential Super Bowl roadblock to the Ravens and the rest of the AFC.
“That’s a team… we gotta beat em,” Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh said. “I’ve already been talking to Wink. We’ve been talking all year about it because we made a lot of changes to our defense after that game.”
The Ravens defense lost line coach Joe Cullen. He’s headed to Jacksonville to become defensive coordinator for the Jags under new Head Coach Urban Meyer.
Cullen is the third Ravens defensive assistant to depart this week.