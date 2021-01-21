BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ravens players gave running back Mark Ingram II personalized jerseys with hand-written messages to him after it was announced this week he had been released.
.@Ravens players gave Mark Ingram personalized jerseys all with messages to him after he was released by the Ravens.
(via @markingram21) pic.twitter.com/haundrYa70
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 21, 2021
After he was released, Ingram thanked the Ravens for “being a first class organization,” adding the “[The] best is still ahead, can’t wait!”
To say thank you to Ingram, the Ravens posted a special video on Twitter.
“Once a Raven, Always a Raven,” the tweet said. “Thank you, Mark Ingram.”
Once a Raven, Always a Raven.
Thank you, @markingram21. 💜 pic.twitter.com/kSlXoIyvT2
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 19, 2021
The video included highlights from Ingram’s career as a Raven, including his famous “Big Truss” interview.
Ingram joined the Ravens in 2019 after eight seasons with the New Orleans Saints.