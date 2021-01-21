COVID IN MD:Hospitalizations Down, ICU Beds Up
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ravens players gave running back Mark Ingram II personalized jerseys with hand-written messages to him after it was announced this week he had been released.

 

After he was released, Ingram thanked the Ravens for “being a first class organization,” adding the “[The] best is still ahead, can’t wait!”

To say thank you to Ingram, the Ravens posted a special video on Twitter.

“Once a Raven, Always a Raven,” the tweet said. “Thank you, Mark Ingram.”

The video included highlights from Ingram’s career as a Raven, including his famous “Big Truss” interview.

Ingram joined the Ravens in 2019 after eight seasons with the New Orleans Saints.

