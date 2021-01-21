COVID IN MD:Hospitalizations Down, ICU Beds Up
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Missing, Missing person, Missing Teen

ABERDEEN, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Aberdeen are searching for two missing teens who were last seen Thursday morning.

Seventeen-year-olds Antonio and Antwone Jenkins were last seen around 8 a.m.

Police said Antonio Jenkins is six-foot-four, weighs 200 pounds and has black hair, brown eyes and a tattoo of clouds on his neck. Antwone Jenkins is six-foot-four and weighs 185 pounds.

Anyone with information should call Aberdeen police at 410-272-2121 or message them on social media.

