ABERDEEN, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Aberdeen are searching for two missing teens who were last seen Thursday morning.
Seventeen-year-olds Antonio and Antwone Jenkins were last seen around 8 a.m.
Police said Antonio Jenkins is six-foot-four, weighs 200 pounds and has black hair, brown eyes and a tattoo of clouds on his neck. Antwone Jenkins is six-foot-four and weighs 185 pounds.
MISSING – SHARE ALERT:
Last seen around 8 a.m. on 1/21/2021. Please contact the Aberdeen Police Department with information. All tips are confidential. #Missing #MissingPerson #MissingChild pic.twitter.com/vGdkUuw1L9
— Aberdeen Police Dept (@AberdeenPDMD) January 21, 2021
Anyone with information should call Aberdeen police at 410-272-2121 or message them on social media.