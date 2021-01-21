BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Hi Everyone!
A cloudy start will be a partly sunny afternoon. A seasonally chilly start will end up about 10° above normal at 51°. Calm winds become a breeze later. And that is this Thursday in a nut shell. This Thursday January 21st. And of all the numbers today that 21 plays into the most interesting. Shout Linh Bui for this little factoid with big interest;
Today is the 21st day of the 21st, year of the 21st century. Roll that one around. It won’t happen again until January 22nd, 2022. (I actually had to stop writing for a second to double check that but it is right. 1-22-2022-22nd century.) 21-21-21. #itsthelittlethings
Smell that.? It is brain cells burning. So while we have a few left lets sign off, and say enjoy today’s mild, and tomorrow is a Friday, so we are on a good vibe roll.
MB!