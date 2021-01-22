PASADENA, Md. (WJZ) — A 30-year-old man was charged with first-degree assault in connection to a home invasion in Pasadena.
Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to the 8800 block of Fort Smallwood Road around 7:15 a.m. Thursday for a family disturbance.
When they arrived, officers were told the suspect broke into a lower-level privately rented apartment and demanded money. He was allegedly armed with a knife and under the influence of a controlled substance, according to police.
The man and woman were in bed and refused to give the suspect money. The man they allegedly attempted to punch the male victim and instead he was punched by the woman, causing him to drop the knife.
The suspect, who lives above the apartment in the main residence, was chased out of the home by the victims. The suspect is not related to the victims.
The suspect, Christopher Blaine Brown, was located upstairs in the main residence. He was arrested and charged.