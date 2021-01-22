COVID IN MD:57 More Deaths, 2.3K More Cases Reported
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Baltimore, Baltimore News

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a 32-year-old man was injured in a shooting in south Baltimore on Friday night.

Police were called shortly before 7:30 p.m. to the 3500 block of 6th Street for a reported shooting.

When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to his body.

The victim was taken to an area hospital and is in good condition, according to police.

Southern District shooting detectives are investigating this incident and are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2499 or call Metro Crime Stoppers At 1-866-7lockup.

