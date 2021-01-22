BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s a big day for restaurant and bar owners in Baltimore. COVID-19 restrictions on dining loosen Friday for the first time in six weeks.

Inside Blue Moon Too cafe, staff was cleaning their front door every 15 minutes, taking down names and numbers and wiping down the tables as a part of the coronavirus protocol restaurants must maintain to reopen, but staff says they’re just happy to see customers coming through their front doors yet again

The morning bustle @ Blue Moon Too in Federal Hill – indoor & outdoor dining resumes today in Baltimore City. Diners here have to give their name/phone # for contact tracing, take their temperature and stay for 1hr max but staff is just happy to see customers again @wjz pic.twitter.com/0YYhFFkPHn — Annie Rose Ramos (@AnnieRoseNews) January 22, 2021

A bustling morning breakfast crowd in Federal Hill, something staff hasn’t seen in weeks.

“It’s super exciting,” said Shelly Layfield, of Blue Moon Too.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott announced Wednesday he would lift restrictions on bars and restaurants, gyms and some entertainment venues at 6 a.m. Friday.

“With the most recent leveling in cases, I have made the decision to adjust our cities covid-19 mandates,” Scott said in a press conference on Wednesday.

The change coming with new restrictions: indoor dining is capped at 25% capacity and outdoor dining at 50%.

“It’s been weird not to be able to sit down at places or socialize I guess,” said Claire, a customer.

Diners like Claire however are limited to only one hour at restaurants.

“We put the times down and we go back periodically and check it and make sure everyone is in and out within an hour,” said Layfield.

Also required is a sign-in/sign-out sheet tracking anyone coming in and going out.

Since December on-premise dining has been forbidden and restaurants were limited to carry-out and delivery service.

“It’s been tough for the last few weeks,” Layfield said.

With the city now having the lowest positivity rate in the state, restaurant staff hope they won’t have to shut down again.

“We hope this is definitely the final times and things can only get better!” Layfield added.

The new changes will remain in effect in Baltimore for at least the next four weeks.

