BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott announced Friday that the city will retain Water Meter Shop operations and staff as part of the Department of Public Works while implementing a plan to overhaul Meter Shop operations for a better-functioning water system.
The Meter Shop manages the placement and maintenance of all Baltimore City and County water meters.
Sixty-nine Baltimore City employees are currently assigned to the Meter Shop, 92% being residents of Baltimore City.
In October 2020, former mayor Jack Young said the automated meters continued to create issues so, the city would start outsourcing the readings to an outside vendor.
But Scott said the city is not moving forward with that five-year contract.
He said the overhaul of Meter Shop operations will create a better functioning system, which includes new training, protocols and accountability measures.