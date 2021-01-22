ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland Emergency Management Agency announced Friday that the state will receive a $341 million grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for its COVID-19 response.
This award will provide funding to the Maryland Department of Health for personal protective equipment purchased to support the state’s healthcare workers and first responders.
CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:
- TIMELINE: Coronavirus In Maryland, Tracking The Spread
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
- Latest CDC Guidelines
This grant, administered through MEMA’s Public Assistance program, was awarded as a result of the Presidential Disaster Declaration issued in March 2020 under the Robert T. Stafford Act.
“This much needed federal aid will allow the Maryland Department of Health to recoup expenses related to COVID-19 from January 20 through July 27, 2020,” Gov. Larry Hogan said. “We are very pleased to have received this award which contributes immensely to our continued fight against this disease.”
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.