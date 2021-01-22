BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Longtime Orioles announcer Jim Hunter tweeted Friday morning that his contract was not renewed with the team for the 2021 season.
“It’s disappointing to have my tenure come to an end especially since it was not my decision,” Hunter tweeted. “For 24 years, I gave my heart & soul to the broadcasts & now it’s over.”
He thanked his colleagues Jim Palmer, Ben McDonald, Joe Angel and Rick Dempsey.
“Good luck the the team moving ahead and May God Bless us all!!” Hunter said.
Former WJZ Reporter Ron Matz interviewed Hunter back in 1997 when he first arrived in Baltimore. Watch that interview below:
