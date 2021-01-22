BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Schools announced Friday more than 1,200 staff members have registered to receive their COVID-19 vaccinations.
The school system said nearly all those who have registered are on track to be vaccinated by the end of next week, with a possibility that a small number of those appointments may fall into the following week.
“I am extremely pleased with the early response. We have put in place sound health and safety measures to facilitate in-person learning and getting staff vaccinated is another step in that process,” City Schools CEO Dr. Sonja Santelises said.
On Monday, January 18, City Schools and Johns Hopkins Medicine announced a collaboration that would vaccinate nearly 500 teachers and school staff already working at in-person learning sites weekly.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department's website or call 211.