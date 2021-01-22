BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore are asking for the public’s help in the case of a man who died after being assaulted and set on fire in the city last month.
Police said the victim, Ricky Dixon, died Wednesday, nearly a month after the December 27 assault that happened in the 800 block of Roundview Road.
They’re asking anyone with information or video footage of the incident to contact Metro Crime Stoppers online or by phone at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
A reward of up to $4,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and charges.