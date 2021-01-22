BREAKINGMega Millions Jackpot Up To $1 Billion
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore are asking for the public’s help in the case of a man who died after being assaulted and set on fire in the city last month.

Police said the victim, Ricky Dixon, died Wednesday, nearly a month after the December 27 assault that happened in the 800 block of Roundview Road.

Ricky Dixon. Credit: Baltimore Police

They’re asking anyone with information or video footage of the incident to contact Metro Crime Stoppers online or by phone at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

A reward of up to $4,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and charges.

