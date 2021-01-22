BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens season ended with a loss to the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional Round of the playoffs.
Now, it’s time for the Ravens to look ahead to who they will be playing next year.
The Ravens’ 2021 opponents were finalized on Friday.
Our 2021 opponents. pic.twitter.com/rBQ5ARBd05
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 22, 2021
The Ravens, as always, will play their AFC North rivals (Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers) twice.
Related Coverage:
- Lamar Jackson Says He’s Proud Of Ravens This Season Despite Loss To Buffalo Bills
- Ravens Waive Robert Griffin III, 3 Others; Sign 11 To Reserve/Future Deals
- Baltimore Ravens Releasing RB Mark Ingram
The team will also face the AFC West. Among those teams are the Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers.
Baltimore will also play the Detroit Lions, Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins and Minnesota Vikings.
The dates, locations and times have not yet been determined.