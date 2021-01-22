TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Tom Flacco, the brother of former Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco, has signed a deal with the Saskatchewan Roughriders of the Canadian Football League.
The team announced the news on Friday.
Flacco joins the Roughriders after a strong collegiate career at Towson University that had him the running for the Walter Payton Award in back-to-back years.
Flacco left Towson third in passing touchdowns (50), sixth in passing yards (6,086) and sixth in passing completions (484), amassed over just two seasons in the Colonial Athletic Association.
In his senior year, Flacco was named All-CAA Second Team, finishing the regular season with 2,831 passing yards, 22 touchdowns and just six interceptions while adding 324 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns.