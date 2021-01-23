PARKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are investigating after a 33-year-old man was injured in a shooting in Parkville on Friday night.
Police were called to the 7300 block of McClean Boulevard around 11:30 p.m. for a reported shooting.
When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering gunshot wounds to his lower and upper body.
He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.
Detectives from the Baltimore County Police Violent Crimes Unit are continuing to investigate this shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-307-2020.