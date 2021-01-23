BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a woman was killed and two others were injured in a triple shooting in southeast Baltimore overnight.

An officer on patrol was flagged down by a 20-year-old man shortly after 3:30 a.m. in the 2500 block of Mcelderry Street.

The man was suffering from gunshot wounds and told the officer that two other shooting victims were inside his house.

The victim was taken to an area hospital and is expected to survive, police said.

Officers then responded to a house in the 600 block of N. Lakewood Avenue where they found a man and a woman who had also been shot.

The woman was unconscious and unresponsive. She was taken to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead by medical personnel.

The man is listed in serious but stable condition.

Homicide detectives are investigating this incident and are working to identify a suspect.

Anyone with information regarding this murder is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.