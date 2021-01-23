COVID IN MD:45 More Deaths, 2.3K More Cases Reported
Filed Under:Baltimore City Police, Homicide, lakewood ave, McElderry Street, Shooting

Baltimore, MD (WJZ)– Baltimore City Police say an officer on patrol was flagged down by a 20-year old male in the 2500 block of McElderry Street around 3:35a.m. Saturday morning.

The man was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and told the officer two other people were shot inside his house.

The 20-year old victim was transported to an area hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.

Officers then responded to a house in the 600 block of N. Lakewood Avenue where they located a 21-year old male who had been shot and a female who was shot and was unconscious and unresponsive.

Both of those victims were transported to an area hospital where the 21-year old male is in serious but stable condition but the female was pronounced decease.

Homicide detectives are investigating this incident and are working to identify a suspect.

Anyone with information regarding this murder is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

