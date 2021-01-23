COVID IN MD:45 More Deaths, 2.3K More Cases Reported
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    7:00 PMPaid Program
    7:30 PMPaid Program
    8:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    9:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, College Basketball, Coppin State University, Local TV, NCAA, Sports, Talkers

BALTIMORE (AP) — DeJuan Clayton had 20 points, including making 10 of 10 at the free-throw line, as Coppin State beat Norfolk State 81-71 on Saturday.

Clayton added seven rebounds and six assists. Kenan Sarvan had 14 points and nine rebounds for Coppin State (5-9, 4-1 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Anthony Tarke added 12 points, eight rebounds and three blocks. Kyle Cardaci and Koby Thomas had 11 points each.

Joe Bryant Jr. scored a season-high 21 points for the Spartans (8-5, 3-2), whose four-game win streak came to an end. Devante Carter added 11 points. Jalen Hawkins had 10 points, as did Kyonze Chavis.

(© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)