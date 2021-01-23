COVID IN MD:45 More Deaths, 2.3K More Cases Reported
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Forty-five more Marylanders have died from COVID-19 but hospitalizations continue to fall, according to state health department data released on Saturday

State health officials report 2,392 new coronavirus cases Saturday, bringing the total number of cases over the span of the pandemic to 339,307. However, hospitalizations are down by 51-cases Saturday, meaning 1,717 people remain hospitalized. Of those patients, 405 are in the ICU.

The statewide positivity rate is also down to 7.39%.

Over the span of the pandemic, 6,662 Marylanders have died as a result of COVID-19.

Nearly 48,000 tests were administered in the past 24 hours bringing the total number of tests to 6.67 million.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: 

Maryland remains in phase 1B of its vaccination distribution plan. A total of 667,275 doses of the vaccine have been distributed with 345,973 doses administered.

308,461 people received their first dose of the vaccine while 37,507 have received their second dose.

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 6,033 (174) 1*
Anne Arundel 31,396 (427) 15*
Baltimore City 36,688 (765) 21*
Baltimore County 45,459 (1,067) 32*
Calvert 3,226 (54) 1*
Caroline 1,755 (14) 0*
Carroll 6,571 (183) 5*
Cecil 4,587 (101) 2*
Charles 7,551 (140) 1*
Dorchester 1,955 (28) 0*
Frederick 14,925 (226) 8*
Garrett 1,753 (56) 1*
Harford 10,736 (193) 4*
Howard 13,954 (192) 6*
Kent 993 (28) 2*
Montgomery 56,328 (1,225) 44*
Prince George’s 65,151 (1,173) 27*
Queen Anne’s 2,279 (32) 1*
St. Mary’s 4,334 (99) 0*
Somerset 2,161 (27) 0*
Talbot 1,585 (17) 0*
Washington 10,948 (203) 3*
Wicomico 5,991 (115) 0*
Worcester 2,948 (69) 1*
Data not available 0 (54) 0*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 16,245 (2) 0*
10-19 31,724 (6) 1*
20-29 62,036 (32) 1*
30-39 58,872 (68) 6*
40-49 51,994 (191) 4*
50-59 51,239 (517) 23*
60-69 34,452 (1,041) 17*
70-79 19,590 (1,691) 32*
80+ 13,155 (3,112) 91*
Data not available 0 (2) 0*
Female 177,965 (3,231) 86*
Male 161,342 (3,431) 89*
Unknown 0 () 0*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 96,044 (2,342) 61*
Asian (NH) 7,329 (225) 7*
White (NH) 115,308 (3,341) 92*
Hispanic 56,063 (629) 15*
Other (NH) 15,872 (66) 0*
Data not available 48,691 (59) 0*

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

 

CBS Baltimore Staff