ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Forty-five more Marylanders have died from COVID-19 but hospitalizations continue to fall, according to state health department data released on Saturday
State health officials report 2,392 new coronavirus cases Saturday, bringing the total number of cases over the span of the pandemic to 339,307. However, hospitalizations are down by 51-cases Saturday, meaning 1,717 people remain hospitalized. Of those patients, 405 are in the ICU.
The statewide positivity rate is also down to 7.39%.
Over the span of the pandemic, 6,662 Marylanders have died as a result of COVID-19.
Nearly 48,000 tests were administered in the past 24 hours bringing the total number of tests to 6.67 million.
Maryland remains in phase 1B of its vaccination distribution plan. A total of 667,275 doses of the vaccine have been distributed with 345,973 doses administered.
308,461 people received their first dose of the vaccine while 37,507 have received their second dose.
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|6,033
|(174)
|1*
|Anne Arundel
|31,396
|(427)
|15*
|Baltimore City
|36,688
|(765)
|21*
|Baltimore County
|45,459
|(1,067)
|32*
|Calvert
|3,226
|(54)
|1*
|Caroline
|1,755
|(14)
|0*
|Carroll
|6,571
|(183)
|5*
|Cecil
|4,587
|(101)
|2*
|Charles
|7,551
|(140)
|1*
|Dorchester
|1,955
|(28)
|0*
|Frederick
|14,925
|(226)
|8*
|Garrett
|1,753
|(56)
|1*
|Harford
|10,736
|(193)
|4*
|Howard
|13,954
|(192)
|6*
|Kent
|993
|(28)
|2*
|Montgomery
|56,328
|(1,225)
|44*
|Prince George’s
|65,151
|(1,173)
|27*
|Queen Anne’s
|2,279
|(32)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|4,334
|(99)
|0*
|Somerset
|2,161
|(27)
|0*
|Talbot
|1,585
|(17)
|0*
|Washington
|10,948
|(203)
|3*
|Wicomico
|5,991
|(115)
|0*
|Worcester
|2,948
|(69)
|1*
|Data not available
|0
|(54)
|0*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|16,245
|(2)
|0*
|10-19
|31,724
|(6)
|1*
|20-29
|62,036
|(32)
|1*
|30-39
|58,872
|(68)
|6*
|40-49
|51,994
|(191)
|4*
|50-59
|51,239
|(517)
|23*
|60-69
|34,452
|(1,041)
|17*
|70-79
|19,590
|(1,691)
|32*
|80+
|13,155
|(3,112)
|91*
|Data not available
|0
|(2)
|0*
|Female
|177,965
|(3,231)
|86*
|Male
|161,342
|(3,431)
|89*
|Unknown
|0
|()
|0*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|96,044
|(2,342)
|61*
|Asian (NH)
|7,329
|(225)
|7*
|White (NH)
|115,308
|(3,341)
|92*
|Hispanic
|56,063
|(629)
|15*
|Other (NH)
|15,872
|(66)
|0*
|Data not available
|48,691
|(59)
|0*
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.