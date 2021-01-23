BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Crews battled a 3-alarm building fire overnight at the Edmondson Village Shopping Center, according to Baltimore City Firefighter Union IAFF Local 734.
Baltimore City Firefighter Union IAFF Local 734 said the fire broke out Saturday night in the 4500 block of Edmondson Avenue. When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from a shopping center.
🔔🔔🔔3RD ALARM EQUIV🔔🔔🔔
🔥BUILDING FIRE🔥
Edmondson Village Shopping Center
4500 blk Edmondson Av 21229#RognelHeights@CouncilmanKB #BMORESBravest fighting the fire. No injuries. @BaltimoreDPW salt truck requested. Edmondson Av shut down from Athol to Swann #BalTraffic pic.twitter.com/uYa0dzezov
— Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) January 24, 2021
The Baltimore County Fire Department said crews are assisted in efforts to extinguish the flames.
“…West side crews are assisting Baltimore City with a fire at Edmondson Village Shopping Center,” the Baltimore County Fire Department tweeted.
Multiple units still on scene. BCFD Chief Roman Clark says right now fire is contained to 5 units.
Baltimore County Fire Department is assisting.
We’re told crews are having trouble with water pressure.
No injuries reported.@wjz pic.twitter.com/usGzCEiSTg
— Amy Kawata TV (@AmyKawata) January 24, 2021
At this time, Baltimore City Fire Department Chief Roman Clark said no injuries have been reported.
It is not yet known what sparked the fire.
This is the same shopping center where a 3-alarm fire tore through and damaged 10 businesses in November 2019.
