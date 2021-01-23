COVID IN MD:2.3K More Cases, 45 Deaths Reported
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Crews battled a 3-alarm building fire overnight at the Edmondson Village Shopping Center, according to Baltimore City Firefighter Union IAFF Local 734.

Baltimore City Firefighter Union IAFF Local 734 said the fire broke out Saturday night in the 4500 block of Edmondson Avenue. When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from a shopping center.

 

The Baltimore County Fire Department said crews are assisted in efforts to extinguish the flames.

“…West side crews are assisting Baltimore City with a fire at Edmondson Village Shopping Center,” the Baltimore County Fire Department tweeted.

 

At this time, Baltimore City Fire Department Chief Roman Clark said no injuries have been reported.

It is not yet known what sparked the fire.

This is the same shopping center where a 3-alarm fire tore through and damaged 10 businesses in November 2019.

