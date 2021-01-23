Grasonsville, MD (WJZ)– Deputies and Command staff with the Queen Anne’s County Sheriff’s Officer responded to the 100-block of Canal Street on Friday evening for a report of a shooting.
Authorities were contacted by family members to respond to the home where they discovered two people suffering from apparent fatal gunshot wounds.
Members of the Criminal Investigations Unit along with the Maryland State Police Mobile Crime Lab were called to the scene to help investigate.
Few details have been released in what investigators are calling a domestic related incident but Sheriff Gary Hofmann says there is, “no local threat and that the community is safe.”
He continued to say, “This is an isolated event within a household.”
WJZ will provide more details on this incident as they become available.
