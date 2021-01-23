WASHINGTON (WJZ) — Amanda Gorman, 22, is the youngest ever inaugural poet who captured the nation’s attention at President Joe Biden’s inauguration.
After performing her original work, “The Hill We Climb,” she was met with a job offer from Morgan State President David Wilson.
“Consider this a job offer!” he tweeted.
While we wait to see if Gorman accepts the job offer of Poet-in-Residence at Morgan State, you can catch another one of her performances.
Gorman will be hosting a Zoom poetry reading for Montgomery College Students.
Anyone can join, but you do have to register for the meeting ahead of time.
The event starts at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, February 2.