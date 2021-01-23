COVID IN MD:
45 More Deaths, 2.3K More Cases Reported
It’s Academic: January 23, 2021
By
CBS Baltimore Staff
January 23, 2021 at 6:05 pm
Filed Under:
It's Academic
Calvert Hall College High School: 435
Atholton High School: 310
Boys’ Latin School: 270
CBS
Baltimore Staff
More from
CBS Baltimore Staff