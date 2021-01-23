BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After raising over $200,000 in just four days, Jimmy’s Famous Seafood has set a new goal to raise $350,000 for struggling small restaurants in Baltimore.
John Minadakis, the CEO of Jimmy’s Famous Seafood, vowed to start helping five restaurants first — the Angle Inn, G & A Restaurant, The Chasseur, Slider’s and Shotti’s Point.
That effort has since grown.
‘You Cannot Survive On Carryout Only’: Jimmy’s Famous Seafood Starts Fund To Help Struggling Restaurants Amid Pandemic
His announcement of the Jimmy’s Famous Seafood fund has gotten the attention of celebrities nationwide.
“When you set unrealistic expectations in my mind, goals of $100K, you’ll be happy with 20% of that and give each bar $4,000-$5,000, helping keep the lights on for another week and do what you can despite the loss, but this is just mind-blowing,” Minadakis said.
The effort has gotten the attention of the Baltimore Ravens’ Marlon Humphrey, Ronnie Stanley and general manager Eric DeCosta as well as Marcus Lemonis from CNBC, who donated $20,000.
“You’re in Baltimore and you’re surrounded by a very loving community, very passionate community and a community where neighbors take care of neighbors and they’re showing that right now more than ever before,” he said.
A GoFundMe page to raise money for the effort can be found by clicking here.