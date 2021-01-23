ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP/WJZ) — Longtime Maryland Senate President Mike Miller was laid to rest Saturday.
His family gathered for a private service that was streamed online, followed by his burial.
During the service, his family spoke about what he meant to them, including his son who delivered the eulogy.
“Because of COVID, he didn’t get that great sendoff, but that’s what he would have wanted, just his family today,” Miller’s son said. “To so many Marylanders, he was known as Mr. President. To me he was known as my dad, my hero, my mentor.”
On Friday, Maryland officials remembered the nation’s longest-serving state Senate president as a powerful leader who influenced policy for nearly half a century, a towering figure in state politics who could be gruff as well as kind.
“He always knew exactly where we were on the road to change,” said former Sen. Robert Neall. “Like a skilled railroad engineer, he had his hand on the throttle of change and moved us fast enough to overcome obstacles, yet slow enough so as not to derail the train.”
Miller died last week from complications from prostate cancer at the age of 78.
