BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An Arctic air mass currently in Maryland will start to lift up to the north on Sunday, followed by a warm front that is moving into the region, which could bring a wintry mix to parts of the state on Monday.
WJZ Meteorologist Chelsea Ingram said, when warm air overrides cold air at the surface, the profile of the temperature in the atmosphere begins to change.
Ingram said, as a result, instead of dealing with plain snow or rain, other types of precipitation work their way in.
Parts of Maryland could see a wintry mix late in the day on Monday, followed by a very slick morning commute on Tuesday, Ingram said.
A tenth of an inch of freezing rain is likely in central Maryland on Monday, Ingram added.
Mike Ricci, Gov. Larry Hogan’s spokesman, said county roads along the Pennsylvania border will be pre-treated in anticipation of the mixed precipitation.
