Inaugural Poet Amanda Gorman To Host Poetry Reading For Montgomery College StudentsAmanda Gorman, 22, is the youngest ever inaugural poet who captured the nation's attention at President Joe Biden's inauguration.

Jimmy's Famous Seafood Sets New Goal Of $350K To Help Struggling Restaurants Amid PandemicAfter raising over $200,000 in just four days, Jimmy's Famous Seafood has set a new goal to raise $350,000 for struggling small restaurants in Baltimore.

$731.1M And $2M Winning Powerball Tickets Sold In MarylandThere has been a jackpot winner in the $730 million Powerball, the first to get the top prize in months.

Jimmy's Famous Seafood Reaches $200K Goal For Baltimore RestaurantsWhat started as an effort to raise money for a few Baltimore bars has ballooned into a rescue effort for dozens of struggling bars and restaurants.

'It's An Emotional Thing' | Baltimore Man Finds Passion For Painting After Being Seriously Injured In Car CrashOn February 15, 2015, Baltimore resident Ron Greene was in an accident. A semi-truck smashed into him during a snowstorm, totaling his car with him inside.

First Four African Penguin Chicks Named After Gemstones This year's breeding class of African penguins at the Maryland Zoo will be named after gemstones.