BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City’s Department of Transportation says it is ready for whatever weather we will see Monday.
It brined the roads over the weekend and said teams will be ready to treat roads again Monday.
The Baltimore City Snow Team is ready for the predicted snow storm Monday! We want to ensure that staff, equipment, and plans are prepared and ready to respond to tomorrow's winter storm. To learn more, check out this great video: https://t.co/RKZN7dtIRH
— Baltimore City DOT (@BmoreCityDOT) January 24, 2021
DOT said if you have to drive Monday night or early Tuesday to go slow.
Maryland Weather: Snow, Wintry Mix Possible In Parts Of The State Early This Week
Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott is expected to announce more plans Monday morning.