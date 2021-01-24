COVID IN MD:2.1K More Cases, 28 Deaths Reported
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMFBI
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:35 AMJoel Osteen
    01:05 AMNCIS
    View All Programs
Filed Under:College Basketball, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Sports, Talkers, Towson

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Tareq Coburn scored 26 points, knocking down seven 3-pointers, and Hofstra held off Towson 74-69 on Sunday.

Coburn scored 21 before halftime, but his two free throws with 4.2 seconds left sealed the win. He shot 7 of 9 from distance and added three blocks.

Jalen Ray had 16 points and seven assists for Hofstra (9-6, 5-3 Colonial Athletic Association). Kvonn Cramer added 11 points. Isaac Kante had 10 points and seven rebounds.

Hofstra posted a season-high 20 assists.

Zane Martin had 17 points and seven assists for the Tigers (3-7, 2-3). Nicolas Timberlake added 15 points and seven rebounds.

Hofstra defeated Towson 71-58 on Saturday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

(© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)