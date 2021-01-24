ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — More than 2,100 new Covid-19 cases were reported Sunday in Maryland as hospitalizations continued to decline, according to state health department data.
Officials reported 2,145 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases throughout the pandemic to 341,452.
However, hospitalizations are down by 49 cases. Of the 1,668 patients hospitalized, 392 are in the ICU.
The statewide positivity rate is also down to 7.21 percent.
Over the span of the pandemic, 6,690 Marylanders have died as a result of COVID-19.
47,331 COVID-19 tests were administered in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number to 6.72 million.
Maryland remains in Phase 1B of its vaccination distribution plan. A total of 667,275 doses of the vaccine have been distributed, with 358,262 doses administered.
319,007 people have received their first dose of the vaccine, while 39,255 have received their second dose.
Here’s a breakdown of COVID-19 cases and deaths by county — probable deaths are listed with an asterisk:
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|6,068
|(174)
|1*
|Anne Arundel
|31,599
|(429)
|15*
|Baltimore City
|36,886
|(772)
|21*
|Baltimore County
|45,671
|(1,070)
|32*
|Calvert
|3,254
|(55)
|1*
|Caroline
|1,764
|(14)
|0*
|Carroll
|6,622
|(183)
|5*
|Cecil
|4,606
|(101)
|2*
|Charles
|7,609
|(140)
|1*
|Dorchester
|1,962
|(28)
|0*
|Frederick
|15,046
|(229)
|8*
|Garrett
|1,759
|(56)
|1*
|Harford
|10,821
|(193)
|4*
|Howard
|14,028
|(192)
|6*
|Kent
|1,007
|(28)
|2*
|Montgomery
|56,729
|(1,231)
|44*
|Prince George’s
|65,562
|(1,178)
|27*
|Queen Anne’s
|2,287
|(32)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|4,374
|(99)
|0*
|Somerset
|2,168
|(26)
|0*
|Talbot
|1,597
|(17)
|0*
|Washington
|11,006
|(206)
|3*
|Wicomico
|6,053
|(118)
|0*
|Worcester
|2,974
|(72)
|1*
|Data not available
|0
|(47)
|0*
By Age Range & Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|16,387
|(2)
|0*
|10-19
|31,960
|(6)
|1*
|20-29
|62,373
|(32)
|1*
|30-39
|59,221
|(69)
|6*
|40-49
|52,290
|(192)
|4*
|50-59
|51,558
|(517)
|23*
|60-69
|34,705
|(1,046)
|17*
|70-79
|19,728
|(1,699)
|32*
|80+
|13,230
|(3,125)
|91*
|Data not available
|0
|(2)
|0*
|Female
|179,121
|(3,243)
|86*
|Male
|162,331
|(3,447)
|89*
|Unknown
|0
|()
|0*
By Race & Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|96,685
|(2,354)
|61*
|Asian (NH)
|7,398
|(227)
|7*
|White (NH)
|116,088
|(3,357)
|92*
|Hispanic
|56,337
|(633)
|15*
|Other (NH)
|15,969
|(66)
|0*
|Data not available
|48,975
|(53)
|0*
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.