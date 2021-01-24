ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — More than 2,100 new Covid-19 cases were reported Sunday in Maryland as hospitalizations continued to decline, according to state health department data.

Officials reported 2,145 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases throughout the pandemic to 341,452.

However, hospitalizations are down by 49 cases. Of the 1,668 patients hospitalized, 392 are in the ICU.

The statewide positivity rate is also down to 7.21 percent.

Over the span of the pandemic, 6,690 Marylanders have died as a result of COVID-19.

47,331 COVID-19 tests were administered in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number to 6.72 million.

Maryland remains in Phase 1B of its vaccination distribution plan. A total of 667,275 doses of the vaccine have been distributed, with 358,262 doses administered.

319,007 people have received their first dose of the vaccine, while 39,255 have received their second dose.

Here’s a breakdown of COVID-19 cases and deaths by county — probable deaths are listed with an asterisk:

By County County Cases Deaths Allegany 6,068 (174) 1* Anne Arundel 31,599 (429) 15* Baltimore City 36,886 (772) 21* Baltimore County 45,671 (1,070) 32* Calvert 3,254 (55) 1* Caroline 1,764 (14) 0* Carroll 6,622 (183) 5* Cecil 4,606 (101) 2* Charles 7,609 (140) 1* Dorchester 1,962 (28) 0* Frederick 15,046 (229) 8* Garrett 1,759 (56) 1* Harford 10,821 (193) 4* Howard 14,028 (192) 6* Kent 1,007 (28) 2* Montgomery 56,729 (1,231) 44* Prince George’s 65,562 (1,178) 27* Queen Anne’s 2,287 (32) 1* St. Mary’s 4,374 (99) 0* Somerset 2,168 (26) 0* Talbot 1,597 (17) 0* Washington 11,006 (206) 3* Wicomico 6,053 (118) 0* Worcester 2,974 (72) 1* Data not available 0 (47) 0* By Age Range & Gender Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 16,387 (2) 0* 10-19 31,960 (6) 1* 20-29 62,373 (32) 1* 30-39 59,221 (69) 6* 40-49 52,290 (192) 4* 50-59 51,558 (517) 23* 60-69 34,705 (1,046) 17* 70-79 19,728 (1,699) 32* 80+ 13,230 (3,125) 91* Data not available 0 (2) 0* Female 179,121 (3,243) 86* Male 162,331 (3,447) 89* Unknown 0 () 0*

By Race & Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 96,685 (2,354) 61* Asian (NH) 7,398 (227) 7* White (NH) 116,088 (3,357) 92* Hispanic 56,337 (633) 15* Other (NH) 15,969 (66) 0* Data not available 48,975 (53) 0*

