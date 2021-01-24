COVID IN MD:2.1K More Cases, 28 Deaths Reported
WALDORF, Md. (AP) — A Washington, D.C., man is facing murder charges in the shooting deaths of two Maryland women, authorities said.

Charles County officials said 49-year-old Deon Watkins was arrested Saturday and is awaiting extradition to Maryland.

Watkins is a suspect in the killings of 24-year-old Kandeon Meisha Niravanh and 22-year-old Genesis Garrett.

The bodies of the two women were found inside a townhome in Waldorf early Thursday after police received a report about the sound of gunshots being fired.

Authorities have not released details about a possible motive for the killings but said Watkins knew both victims.

