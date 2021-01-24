ESSEX, MD. (WJZ) — One year after a local rapper was gunned down in Essex, his family is remembering his life, taken too soon.

David King Jr., or “Dee Dave” was a rising rapper in Baltimore City. His family told WJZ he was headed to the airport the morning he was shot and killed, though detectives believe he was not the intended target.

WJZ spoke to his cousin that morning he died.

“I thought he’d be on a plane to Atlanta, I don’t know what’s happening right now, I just got a call six in the morning that my cousin was gone,” said Antwan Askia.

On Sunday, they gathered to honor his memory. Many wiped away tears, grieving a life taken too soon.

King’s friend Darius Joyner was also shot that morning but survived. Joyner lives in Essex and court documents said he was taking King to the airport that morning.

Baltimore County Police think it may have been a case of mistaken identity.

“Mr. King went outside to the vehicle, someone rolled up started firing shots, the other person came outside and firing shots at the other person as well,” said Jen Peach, Baltimore County Police spokesperson.

Calvin Fogg, 27, was charged in the double shooting. He’s facing attempted murder charges for allegedly killing Dee Dave- a rapper known for his upbeat lyrics and positive messages through music.

Fogg faces a total of eight criminal charges related to the 2020 case.