BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Meteorologist Chelsea Ingram is tracking wintry weather set to arrive from SW to NE on Monday afternoon and evening.
The cold air has chilled the roads efficiently this weekend, so slick roads and hazardous traveling conditions can be expected Monday night through Tuesday morning.
Moisture will arrive in the form of snow to start. A warm front will then usher in warmer air, changing the temperature profile and forcing a changeover from snow to freezing rain, sleet, and rain.
Models are suggesting this changeover will occur by or around midnight.
Snow accumulation will not be very impressive. A coating to maybe a couple of inches is possible.
Significant icing is expected in western Maryland where some areas could see 0.25″+ of ice accretion. A winter storm warning has been issued for these areas.
Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast by downloading the WJZ weather app.