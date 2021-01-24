BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The street, the ground is primed for whatever Mother Nature’s set to throw our way in Maryland. There could be some accumulation early this week.

There is a developing area of low pressure out to the west and we’re going to get a warm front moving our way Monday.

Between 4 and 10 a.m. we will see snow arriving with sleet mixing in.

We will see snow arriving and sleet mixing in from southwest to northeast between 6 to 9 a.m. in Baltimore and Baltimore County. There could be little bursts of sleet mixed in initially.

If you’re in southern Maryland you’re looking at mainly a rain situation. Not much snow going on over there.

Maryland Weather: Snow, Wintry Mix Possible In Parts Of The State Early This Week

Further into Western and Northern Maryland, there are some chances for 0.3″ or more near Cumberland area, 0.2″ in Frederick and 0.1″ over near Bel Air and Elkton area.

There could be a period of snow, but a change over to freezing rain as midnight hits into Tuesday.

The cold air has chilled the roads efficiently this weekend, so slick roads and hazardous traveling conditions can be expected Monday night through Tuesday morning.

