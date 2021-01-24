MARYLAND WEATHERWhen You Could See Snow, Sleet In Parts Of The State
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:DC, DC news, Local TV, Maryland, National Park Service, Talkers, Washington Monument

WASHINGTON (WJZ) — The Washington Monument lights went out earlier Sunday night, and now the National Park Service is working to find out why.

The NPS announced Saturday that the monument was closing due to increasing coronavirus numbers, but the service said the two aren’t related.

The good news is, the outage is not affecting the flashing red aviation light at the peak of the monument.

