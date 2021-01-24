WASHINGTON (WJZ) — The Washington Monument lights went out earlier Sunday night, and now the National Park Service is working to find out why.
The NPS announced Saturday that the monument was closing due to increasing coronavirus numbers, but the service said the two aren’t related.
The exterior lights of the Washington Monument are currently out. We are investigating and will have them restored as soon as possible.
— National Mall NPS (@NationalMallNPS) January 25, 2021
The good news is, the outage is not affecting the flashing red aviation light at the peak of the monument.