ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The Annapolis City Council is considering a resolution condemning former President Donald Trump for the violent riots at the U.S. Capitol earlier this month.
The legislation condemns Trump’s allegations about election integrity and the violent attempt on January 6, 2021, to overturn a free and fair election by domestic terrorists at the urging of President Donald Trump.”
Mayor Gavin Buckley and three others are sponsoring the resolution.
The council encouraged the public to weigh in on the measure ahead of its 7 p.m. meeting Monday.