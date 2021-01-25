BALTIMORE (WJZ) — COVID-19 vaccination appointments have been hard to come by in Baltimore and it’s likely to stay that way for the next few weeks.
The city’s health department said it’s seeing an outpouring of demand for the shot, outpacing expectations.
Even though the city is moving ahead to Phase 1C, officials said they have to prioritize second doses for first responders, health care workers and others.
