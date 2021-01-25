MARYLAND WEATHERWhen You Could See Snow, Sleet In Parts Of The State
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland reports 1,696 new coronavirus cases and 36 more deaths, as hospitalizations are relatively flat Monday morning.

There have now been 343,138 confirmed coronavirus cases in the state since the pandemic began and 6,726 deaths.

Hospitalizations went up by one case Monday, and now stand at 1,669. Of those, 395 are in ICU beds and 1,274 are in acute care.

The statewide positivity rate also continues to drop, now at 6.84%. It is below 7% for the first time in many weeks. The state conducted 34,734 coronavirus tests in the last 24 hours, with 7,679 coming back negative.

Vaccine efforts continue as the state enters Phase 1C this week. There have now been 358,262 doses administered. Of those, 319,007 are first doses and 39,255 second doses.

There have been 10,541 first doses administered in the last 24 hours and 1,748 second doses.

Here’s a breakdown of COVID-19 cases and deaths by county — probable deaths are listed with an asterisk:

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 6,095 (175) 1*
Anne Arundel 31,764 (433) 14*
Baltimore City 37,023 (773) 21*
Baltimore County 45,847 (1,074) 32*
Calvert 3,271 (55) 1*
Caroline 1,771 (14) 0*
Carroll 6,649 (184) 5*
Cecil 4,629 (101) 2*
Charles 7,667 (140) 1*
Dorchester 1,969 (30) 0*
Frederick 15,113 (231) 8*
Garrett 1,760 (56) 1*
Harford 10,896 (194) 4*
Howard 14,077 (193) 6*
Kent 1,013 (28) 2*
Montgomery 57,129 (1,235) 44*
Prince George’s 65,865 (1,179) 27*
Queen Anne’s 2,298 (32) 1*
St. Mary’s 4,396 (99) 0*
Somerset 2,173 (26) 0*
Talbot 1,605 (18) 0*
Washington 11,048 (207) 3*
Wicomico 6,097 (121) 0*
Worcester 2,983 (73) 1*
Data not available 0 (55) 0*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 16,505 (2) 0*
10-19 32,158 (6) 1*
20-29 62,624 (32) 1*
30-39 59,508 (70) 6*
40-49 52,528 (192) 4*
50-59 51,822 (519) 23*
60-69 34,875 (1,058) 17*
70-79 19,831 (1,703) 32*
80+ 13,287 (3,142) 90*
Data not available 0 (2) 0*
Female 179,975 (3,257) 85*
Male 163,163 (3,469) 89*
Unknown 0 () 0*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 97,149 (2,359) 61*
Asian (NH) 7,446 (229) 7*
White (NH) 116,713 (3,377) 91*
Hispanic 56,632 (635) 15*
Other (NH) 16,037 (66) 0*
Data not available 49,161 (60) 0*

Here is a breakdown of who has been vaccinated in the state so far:

By County

First Dose Second Dose
County Count of Vaccinated Proportion of Population Vaccinated Count of Vaccinated Proportion of Population Vaccinated
Allegany 4,387 6.23% 259 0.368%
Anne Arundel 28,324 4.89% 3,080 0.532%
Baltimore 52,986 6.404% 7,291 0.881%
Baltimore City 29,820 5.025% 5,573 0.939%
Calvert 6,491 7.015% 372 0.402%
Caroline 2,501 7.487% 169 0.506%
Carroll 10,865 6.45% 1,129 0.67%
Cecil 4,816 4.682% 278 0.27%
Charles 5,193 3.181% 319 0.195%
Dorchester 2,398 7.51% 219 0.686%
Frederick 15,430 5.945% 1,514 0.583%
Garrett 2,465 8.496% 52 0.179%
Harford 14,739 5.77% 1,962 0.768%
Howard 19,252 5.911% 3,005 0.923%
Kent 1,161 5.978% 132 0.68%
Montgomery 42,336 4.029% 4,733 0.45%
Prince George’s 16,889 1.857% 2,402 0.264%
Queen Anne’s 3,662 7.269% 292 0.58%
St. Mary’s 7,908 6.967% 434 0.382%
Somerset 1,545 6.031% 249 0.972%
Talbot 3,684 9.908% 233 0.627%
Washington 6,916 4.579% 1,238 0.82%
Wicomico 7,849 7.576% 1,110 1.071%
Worcester 4,780 9.144% 612 1.171%
Unknown 22,603 N/A 2,597 N/A

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender First Dose Second Dose
0-9 0 0
10-19 1,695 103
20-29 36,032 5,096
30-39 54,374 8,934
40-49 54,082 7,955
50-59 58,889 8,053
60-69 44,503 5,789
70-79 33,469 1,615
80+ 27,962 1,710
Age not available 8,000 0
Female 196,216 26,563
Male 114,335 12,556
Unknown Gender 8,456 136

By Race

Race First Dose Second Dose
African-American 47,537 5,839
Asian 21,880 3,517
White 198,868 22,280
American Indian or Alaska Native 1,083 175
Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander 615 102
Other Race 28,345 2,365
Unknown Race 20,679 4,977

By Ethnicity

Ethnicity First Dose Second Dose
Hispanic or Latino 12,780 1,327
Not Hispanic or Latino 265,725 32,274
Unknown 40,502 40,502

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

