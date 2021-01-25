ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland reports 1,696 new coronavirus cases and 36 more deaths, as hospitalizations are relatively flat Monday morning.
There have now been 343,138 confirmed coronavirus cases in the state since the pandemic began and 6,726 deaths.
Hospitalizations went up by one case Monday, and now stand at 1,669. Of those, 395 are in ICU beds and 1,274 are in acute care.
The statewide positivity rate also continues to drop, now at 6.84%. It is below 7% for the first time in many weeks. The state conducted 34,734 coronavirus tests in the last 24 hours, with 7,679 coming back negative.
Vaccine efforts continue as the state enters Phase 1C this week. There have now been 358,262 doses administered. Of those, 319,007 are first doses and 39,255 second doses.
There have been 10,541 first doses administered in the last 24 hours and 1,748 second doses.
Here’s a breakdown of COVID-19 cases and deaths by county — probable deaths are listed with an asterisk:
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|6,095
|(175)
|1*
|Anne Arundel
|31,764
|(433)
|14*
|Baltimore City
|37,023
|(773)
|21*
|Baltimore County
|45,847
|(1,074)
|32*
|Calvert
|3,271
|(55)
|1*
|Caroline
|1,771
|(14)
|0*
|Carroll
|6,649
|(184)
|5*
|Cecil
|4,629
|(101)
|2*
|Charles
|7,667
|(140)
|1*
|Dorchester
|1,969
|(30)
|0*
|Frederick
|15,113
|(231)
|8*
|Garrett
|1,760
|(56)
|1*
|Harford
|10,896
|(194)
|4*
|Howard
|14,077
|(193)
|6*
|Kent
|1,013
|(28)
|2*
|Montgomery
|57,129
|(1,235)
|44*
|Prince George’s
|65,865
|(1,179)
|27*
|Queen Anne’s
|2,298
|(32)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|4,396
|(99)
|0*
|Somerset
|2,173
|(26)
|0*
|Talbot
|1,605
|(18)
|0*
|Washington
|11,048
|(207)
|3*
|Wicomico
|6,097
|(121)
|0*
|Worcester
|2,983
|(73)
|1*
|Data not available
|0
|(55)
|0*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|16,505
|(2)
|0*
|10-19
|32,158
|(6)
|1*
|20-29
|62,624
|(32)
|1*
|30-39
|59,508
|(70)
|6*
|40-49
|52,528
|(192)
|4*
|50-59
|51,822
|(519)
|23*
|60-69
|34,875
|(1,058)
|17*
|70-79
|19,831
|(1,703)
|32*
|80+
|13,287
|(3,142)
|90*
|Data not available
|0
|(2)
|0*
|Female
|179,975
|(3,257)
|85*
|Male
|163,163
|(3,469)
|89*
|Unknown
|0
|()
|0*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|97,149
|(2,359)
|61*
|Asian (NH)
|7,446
|(229)
|7*
|White (NH)
|116,713
|(3,377)
|91*
|Hispanic
|56,632
|(635)
|15*
|Other (NH)
|16,037
|(66)
|0*
|Data not available
|49,161
|(60)
|0*
Here is a breakdown of who has been vaccinated in the state so far:
By County
|First Dose
|Second Dose
|County
|Count of Vaccinated
|Proportion of Population Vaccinated
|Count of Vaccinated
|Proportion of Population Vaccinated
|Allegany
|4,387
|6.23%
|259
|0.368%
|Anne Arundel
|28,324
|4.89%
|3,080
|0.532%
|Baltimore
|52,986
|6.404%
|7,291
|0.881%
|Baltimore City
|29,820
|5.025%
|5,573
|0.939%
|Calvert
|6,491
|7.015%
|372
|0.402%
|Caroline
|2,501
|7.487%
|169
|0.506%
|Carroll
|10,865
|6.45%
|1,129
|0.67%
|Cecil
|4,816
|4.682%
|278
|0.27%
|Charles
|5,193
|3.181%
|319
|0.195%
|Dorchester
|2,398
|7.51%
|219
|0.686%
|Frederick
|15,430
|5.945%
|1,514
|0.583%
|Garrett
|2,465
|8.496%
|52
|0.179%
|Harford
|14,739
|5.77%
|1,962
|0.768%
|Howard
|19,252
|5.911%
|3,005
|0.923%
|Kent
|1,161
|5.978%
|132
|0.68%
|Montgomery
|42,336
|4.029%
|4,733
|0.45%
|Prince George’s
|16,889
|1.857%
|2,402
|0.264%
|Queen Anne’s
|3,662
|7.269%
|292
|0.58%
|St. Mary’s
|7,908
|6.967%
|434
|0.382%
|Somerset
|1,545
|6.031%
|249
|0.972%
|Talbot
|3,684
|9.908%
|233
|0.627%
|Washington
|6,916
|4.579%
|1,238
|0.82%
|Wicomico
|7,849
|7.576%
|1,110
|1.071%
|Worcester
|4,780
|9.144%
|612
|1.171%
|Unknown
|22,603
|N/A
|2,597
|N/A
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|First Dose
|Second Dose
|0-9
|0
|0
|10-19
|1,695
|103
|20-29
|36,032
|5,096
|30-39
|54,374
|8,934
|40-49
|54,082
|7,955
|50-59
|58,889
|8,053
|60-69
|44,503
|5,789
|70-79
|33,469
|1,615
|80+
|27,962
|1,710
|Age not available
|8,000
|0
|Female
|196,216
|26,563
|Male
|114,335
|12,556
|Unknown Gender
|8,456
|136
By Race
|Race
|First Dose
|Second Dose
|African-American
|47,537
|5,839
|Asian
|21,880
|3,517
|White
|198,868
|22,280
|American Indian or Alaska Native
|1,083
|175
|Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander
|615
|102
|Other Race
|28,345
|2,365
|Unknown Race
|20,679
|4,977
By Ethnicity
|Ethnicity
|First Dose
|Second Dose
|Hispanic or Latino
|12,780
|1,327
|Not Hispanic or Latino
|265,725
|32,274
|Unknown
|40,502
|40,502
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.