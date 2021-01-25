MARYLAND WEATHERWhen You Could See Snow, Sleet In Parts Of The State
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Lidl will open its newest grocery store in Annapolis on February 3.

The food market at 2375 Solomons Island Road will open at 8 a.m. It’s the 15th Lidl store in Maryland.

Credit: Lidl

“Ward 3 is excitedly anticipating the opening of Lidl Grocery at the site of the former Shoppers Market, where Lidl will be offering a diverse product line,” said Annapolis Alderwoman Rhonda Pindell-Charles. “Likewise, we appreciate Lidl bringing well-paying jobs with great benefits and healthcare coverage for all to the area.”

At the grand opening, customers can take advantage of get-them-while-you-can special offers and the first 100 customers will get a gift card ranging from $5 to $100.

Shoppers can also enter to win a $500 Lidl gift card.

The store will be open Monday through Sunday 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

 

